Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Missing finale

Branthwaite (hamstring) is out for Sunday's trip to Newcastle, according to manager David Moyes. "Jarrad is injured and won't be available. He'll be out for four or five weeks with his hamstring [injury]. It's a big loss but we have to live with it.

Branthwaite isn't going to be an option for the season finale, wrapping up another excellent campaign in the Everton backline. The defender is one of the best in the league and will almost certainly be sought after by some of the biggest clubs in the country just as he was during the last summer. Branthwaite made 30 appearances (28 starts) and kept eight clean sheets as Everton comfortably finished mid-table.