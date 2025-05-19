Fantasy Soccer
Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Scores again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Bowen scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Bowen reduced the deficit in the 86th minute with a well-executed volley, marking his 12th Premier League goal of the season and his fifth in the last seven games. He expressed disappointment post-match, emphasizing the team's desire to end the home campaign on a high note. The England international has been in very good form in the final stretch of the season and will aim to finish the season with a victory against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
