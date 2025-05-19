Jarrod Bowen News: Scores again in loss

Bowen scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Bowen reduced the deficit in the 86th minute with a well-executed volley, marking his 12th Premier League goal of the season and his fifth in the last seven games. He expressed disappointment post-match, emphasizing the team's desire to end the home campaign on a high note. The England international has been in very good form in the final stretch of the season and will aim to finish the season with a victory against Ipswich Town on Sunday.