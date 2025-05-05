Jarrod Bowen News: Scores in Sunday's draw

Bowen scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Bowen scored an early equalizer Sunday as he beat Guglielmo Vicario in the 28th minute off an Aaron Wan-Bissaka assist. It marked his 17th goal contribution of the season (10 goals and seven assists), five of which have come in his last five matches. Despite West Ham's poor form throughout the season, Bowen has put together another excellent individual campaign.