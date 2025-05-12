Jarrod Bowen News: Scores second in 2-0 victory

Bowen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Manchester United.

Bowen scored his 11th goal of the season as he sealed victory over Man United with the second goal of the game. He has now scored four and assisted two in his last six matches, with his only game without a goal involvement in that time coming against the Champions, Liverpool, at Anfield. He was quiet in this game, with his goal coming from his only shot, and he only completed six passes in the match.