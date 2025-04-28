Fantasy Soccer
Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Two assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Bowen assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Brighton.

Bowen assisted on his squad's only two goals in the loss, marking his third and fourth goal contributions within the last four outings. This was also the fourth time on the season that he racked up more than three chances created. Additionally, this was the first time in seven games that he did not land a shot on target.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
