Jasper Cillessen Injury: Back available Saturday

Cillessen (abdomen) has fully recovered from his injury and is back available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to UDLasPalmas.NET.

Cillessen has fully recovered from the perforated small intestine he suffered in the match against Celta de Vigo and is expected to return against Valencia on Saturday. That said, he will be in contention with Dinko Horkas for a starting role in goal depending on whether the coach and the medical staff want to risk him back in the XI already.