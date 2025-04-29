Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jasper Cillessen headshot

Jasper Cillessen Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Cillessen (abdomen) has fully recovered from his injury and is back available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to UDLasPalmas.NET.

Cillessen has fully recovered from the perforated small intestine he suffered in the match against Celta de Vigo and is expected to return against Valencia on Saturday. That said, he will be in contention with Dinko Horkas for a starting role in goal depending on whether the coach and the medical staff want to risk him back in the XI already.

Jasper Cillessen
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now