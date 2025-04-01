Jasper Cillessen Injury: Out indefinitely

Cillessen underwent successful surgery for a perforation of the small intestine on Tuesday after suffering the injury in Monday's match against Celta Vigo. He is out indefinitely as he recovers, the club announced.

Cillessen suffered a perforation of the small intestine after a collision with Borja Iglesias on Monday. He is out indefinitely as his return timeline is unknown. Dinko Horkas will likely start in goal until he is fit to return.