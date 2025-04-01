Fantasy Soccer
Jasper Cillessen headshot

Jasper Cillessen Injury: Out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Cillessen underwent successful surgery for a perforation of the small intestine on Tuesday after suffering the injury in Monday's match against Celta Vigo. He is out indefinitely as he recovers, the club announced.

Cillessen suffered a perforation of the small intestine after a collision with Borja Iglesias on Monday. He is out indefinitely as his return timeline is unknown. Dinko Horkas will likely start in goal until he is fit to return.

Jasper Cillessen
Las Palmas
