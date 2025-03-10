Jasper Cillessen News: Concedes once in loss

Cillessen had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Betis.

Cillessen conceded one goal Sunday, a Diego Llorente strike in the 65th minute shortly after Dario Essugo's sending off. Cillessen also came up big just before the final whistle with a save on Isco's penalty, his third penalty save of the season. He has now conceded a goal in nine consecutive matches, conceding 18 goals over that stretch. He faces a crucial relegation battle Friday versus Deportivo Alaves, a side which has scored 30 goals through 27 league matches this season.