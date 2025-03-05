Javi Galan News: Records assist

Galan assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

It was at least a little lucky for Galan to log an assist in the Champions League, as Julian Alvarez did much work for Atletico Madrid's lone goal Tuesday. At least for him, it broke a drought in the category, considering he had not recorded any assists for UCL games during the fall and winter. Adding domestic-league games, it had still been several months since Galan logged an assist, so him continually generating value through the category would be a pleasant surprise.