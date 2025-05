Hernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Hernandez will finish the 2024-25 La Liga with at least one goal, which is how many he scored in his 2022-23 and 2023-24 La Liga seasons. This marks his third La Liga team with a goal.