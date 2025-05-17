Javi Puado News: Three shots in Barcelona defeat
Javi Puado had three shots (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 loss versus Barcelona.
Puado attempted three shots as he tried to spoil Barcelona's title party, but he wasn't able to score and only put one shot on target. This season he has scored 11 goals in total but hasn't scored in his last four games, with three goals and one assist coming in the four games before that.
