Javi Sanchez Injury: Will miss remainder of season

Sanchez (leg) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury against Betis that will sideline him for six to eight weeks, the club announced.

Sanchez suffered a leg injury in Thursday's game and was forced off in the 8th minute. Further exams revealed that he will need at least six to eight weeks to recover and will therefore miss the remainder of the season. Joseph Aidoo is expected to get a larger role in the backline for the final stretch of the season.