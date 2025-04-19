Fantasy Soccer
Javier Aquino headshot

Javier Aquino Injury: Not ready yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Aquino (ankle) remains out for the regular-season finale versus Pumas, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Aquino has only made one Liga MX appearance in April, missing three games due to his ankle issue. The full-back, who racked up 38 crosses (13 accurate), 42 interceptions and 29 tackles over his last 14 Clausura starts, will look to return in time to feature in the knockout rounds. While his contribution and consistency on the right flank are difficult to emulate, both Vladimir Lorona and Jesus Garza could be suitable alternatives to fill his place.

