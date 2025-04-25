Javier Aquino News: Active midweek

Aquino (ankle) took part in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals versus Cruz Azul, according to the team.

Aquino has bounced back from the issue that forced him to miss the last two matches and could aim to regain a starting spot going forward. In such case, he'll most likely operate as a right wing-back, with Vladimir Lorona moving to a substitute role. The experienced player has yet to score and only assisted once this season considering all competitions, but he has been a consistent source of crosses and tackles in his most recent performances.