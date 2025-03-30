Jay Idzes News: Puts up numbers against Bologna
Idzes had three tackles (zero won), two interceptions, five clearances and three blocks in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.
Idzes turned in another good shift and racked up stats, but it didn't suffice to completely shut down the opponents in this one. He has contributed to three clean sheets in the last five contests, registering 10 tackles (four won), seven interceptions, 25 clearances and five blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now