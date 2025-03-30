Fantasy Soccer
Jay Idzes

Jay Idzes News: Puts up numbers against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Idzes had three tackles (zero won), two interceptions, five clearances and three blocks in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Idzes turned in another good shift and racked up stats, but it didn't suffice to completely shut down the opponents in this one. He has contributed to three clean sheets in the last five contests, registering 10 tackles (four won), seven interceptions, 25 clearances and five blocks.

Jay Idzes
Venezia
More Stats & News
