Jayden Bogle News: Scores equalizer in draw
Bogle scored once on two shots (one on target), attempted five crosses (zero accurate) and picked up a yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Queens Park Rangers.
Bogle scored the equalizer early in the second half of Saturday's draw. It was an easy tap-in built off of a ferocious Leeds counterattack and gave the defender his fifth goal of the year. The 24-year-old received a yellow card in the late stage of the match, his 10th of the season, but he is not at risk of a suspension. He will need to keep up this level of play to help his team secure promotion back to the Premier League.
