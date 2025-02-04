Jayden Danns News: Signs new contract before loan

Danns has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool and has been sent on loan to Sunderland until the end of the season, the club announced.

Danns has made nine senior appearances for Liverpool since his debut in February 2024, scoring three goals. He marked his debut with two goals against Southampton in the FA Cup and added another against Accrington. The 19-year-old also made his first start and Champions League appearance in a recent away match against PSV Eindhoven. He is joining Sunderland to gain playing time and continue his development.