Jayden Nelson News: Nets in win

Nelson scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake.

Nelson got back on the scoresheet during Saturday's win over Salt Lake. The winger has been excellent since joining Vancouver and continues to be a major part of the attack. With the winger shining the injuries to other top attacking options have been less of an issue, and they've allowed Nelson more chances to start.