Jayden Nelson headshot

Jayden Nelson News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Nelson scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake.

Nelson got back on the scoresheet during Saturday's win over Salt Lake. The winger has been excellent since joining Vancouver and continues to be a major part of the attack. With the winger shining the injuries to other top attacking options have been less of an issue, and they've allowed Nelson more chances to start.

Jayden Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
