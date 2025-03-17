J.C. Ngando News: Assists in win
Ngando assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against FC Dallas.
Ngando offered some major creativity during Saturday's win, popping up with an assist and three chances created. It was a brilliant showing from the midfielder, who could have had a few assists during the win. Ngando will hope to keep this production going as Vancouver look to extend their early season win streak.
