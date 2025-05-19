Jean Butez News: Allows one goal against Verona
Butez had two saves and two clearances and conceded one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.
Butez returned on goal after being spared last week and was beaten only by a sweet finish by Darko Lazovic midway through the second half, ending his streak of consecutive clean sheets. He has made 16 saves and six clearances in his last five appearances. Como will end the season against Inter away.
