Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Clears suspension
Castelletto completed his two-games suspension for his straight red against Lille and will be eligible to face Rennes on next Friday.
Castelletto missed two games due to his straight red card. He is now back and available for the game against Rennes on April. 18 and is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the backline since he has been an undisputed starter this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now