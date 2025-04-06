Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Charles Castelletto headshot

Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Castelletto completed his two-games suspension for his straight red against Lille and will be eligible to face Rennes on next Friday.

Castelletto missed two games due to his straight red card. He is now back and available for the game against Rennes on April. 18 and is expected to return directly to the starting XI in the backline since he has been an undisputed starter this season.

Jean-Charles Castelletto
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now