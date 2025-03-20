Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Charles Castelletto headshot

Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Receives two match-ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Castelletto will be suspended for the next two games after the disciplinary committee added one match to his suspension following his straight red card against Lille on Saturday.

Castelletto will miss the game against Le Havre on March 30 and the match against Nice on April 4 due to suspension. He will be back available for the derby against Rennes on April 18. His absence will force a change in the starting XI as he has been a regular starter for Nantes, with veteran Nicolas Pallois likely playing a larger role in central defense during this period.

