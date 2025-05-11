Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Gritty in Udinese game

Akpa Akpro drew five fouls and registered four tackles (three won), two blocks and two clearances in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Udinese.

Akpa Akpro played a big role in containing the adversaries and racked up defensive stats in the process. He has notched 11 tackles (seven won), six clerances, two blocks and two crosses (zero accurate) in the last five games. He failed to record an interception after doing so in the previous seven consecutive matches, totaling nine.