Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro headshot

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Wins two tackles versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Akpa Akpro generated two shots (one on goal), five tackles (two won), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Akpa Akpro had a gritty display in the midfield, but it didn't suffice to stop the opponents from piling on goals. He has started in six consecutive fixtures, recording two shots (one on target), four crosses (zero accurate), 15 tackles and six clearances. He has always notched at least one interception during such a run, totaling nine.

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now