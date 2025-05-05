Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Wins two tackles versus Atalanta

Akpa Akpro generated two shots (one on goal), five tackles (two won), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atalanta.

Akpa Akpro had a gritty display in the midfield, but it didn't suffice to stop the opponents from piling on goals. He has started in six consecutive fixtures, recording two shots (one on target), four crosses (zero accurate), 15 tackles and six clearances. He has always notched at least one interception during such a run, totaling nine.