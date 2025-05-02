Jean-Eudes Aholou Injury: Questionable against Nantes

Aholou (undisclosed) remains questionable for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Aholou missed their last contest due to injury after not playing the game before and remains questionable for Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session to know if he can make the squad. If he has to miss a second game in a row, Zinedine Ould Khaled is expected to start against in the midfield against the Canaries.