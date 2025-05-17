Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Matteo Bahoya headshot

Jean-Matteo Bahoya Injury: Out with ankle problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Bahoya is out for Saturday's match against Freiburg due to an ankle injury, accoridng to his club.

Bahoya is seeing the sidelines for Saturday's season finale, as the midfielder is absent due to an ankle injury he suffered this week. This is a tough miss for the midfielder, as he recently earned a starting role, only missing one start in the club's past 13 games while notching five goal contributions during that span.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
