Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Play in friendly
Bahoya (ankle) was included in a friendly Tuesday against FSV Geislitz, accoridng to his club.
Bahoya is making his return from an ankle injury following the conclusion of the season, as he is in the starting XI for a friendly. This is good news for the midfielder as he ended the season injured, with him now likely set to be fit for the start of next season if he can avoid further issues.
