Jean Onana Injury: Option for Napoli meeting

Onana (undisclosed) "has healed from his injury and will be selected for Sunday," coach Patrick Vieira stated.

Onana will return after sitting out three matches due to a muscular problem and will provide depth in the midfield, which won't have Morten Thorsby (suspension), Fabio Miretti (shoulder) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (ankle), increasing his chances of seeing minutes. He has come off the bench in all but his last five outings, recording two key passes, one cross, nine tackles (six won) and seven clearances.