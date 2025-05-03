Jean Onana Injury: Will keep missing time

Onana (thigh) "won't be called up for Monday. We hope he nd the other injured players will be able to play a game or two games before the end of the season," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Onana will skip the third contest in a row on Monday against Milan, but his issue isn't overly worrisome, and he could return for the ensuing fixtures. He's been a rotational piece in the midfield since joining, starting just once in his seven outings.