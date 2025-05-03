Fantasy Soccer
Jean Onana Injury: Will keep missing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Onana (thigh) "won't be called up for Monday. We hope he nd the other injured players will be able to play a game or two games before the end of the season," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Onana will skip the third contest in a row on Monday against Milan, but his issue isn't overly worrisome, and he could return for the ensuing fixtures. He's been a rotational piece in the midfield since joining, starting just once in his seven outings.

Jean Onana
Genoa
