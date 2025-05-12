Jean Onana News: Unused in Napoli clash

Onana (thigh) didn't play in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Onana was back from a three-game absence, but the coach made different choices, fielding Junior Messias and Lior Kasa over him. He'll face more competition next week as Morten Thorsby will return from suspension. He has gotten the nod just once since joining, but the gaffer has started giving more chances to the backups, as Genoa have nothing on the line.