Jean Onana headshot

Jean Onana News: Unused in Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Onana (thigh) didn't play in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Onana was back from a three-game absence, but the coach made different choices, fielding Junior Messias and Lior Kasa over him. He'll face more competition next week as Morten Thorsby will return from suspension. He has gotten the nod just once since joining, but the gaffer has started giving more chances to the backups, as Genoa have nothing on the line.

Jean Onana
Genoa
