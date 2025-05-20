Jean-Philippe Krasso News: Joins Paris FC until 2027

Krasso has joined Paris FC from Red Star Belgrade on a deal running until 2027, his new club announced.

Krasso signed with Paris FC in the summer of 2024 after a successful season with Red Star Belgrade, where he won the Serbian Cup. He also lifted the African Nations Cup with Ivory Coast that same year. The striker played a key role in Paris FC's promotion to the French top flight for the 2025-26 season after finishing the 2024-25 campaign as the league's second-highest scorer with 17 goals in 31 appearances.