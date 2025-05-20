Jean-Philippe Krasso News: Prolific in Ligue 2

Krasso netted 17 goals and provided five assists in 31 Ligue 2 appearances for Paris FC during the 2024-25 season.

Krasso emerged as a dominant force in Ligue 2, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with a remarkable tally of 17 goals. His ability to find the back of the net consistently made him a key asset for Paris FC. With a goal involvement of 0.65 per 90 minutes, Krasso's efficiency in front of goal was instrumental in Paris FC's attacking success and the promotion of the club for the next Ligue 1 season.