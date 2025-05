Mateta recorded four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mateta took four shot attempts in Sunday's win, his most in a match since Dec. 21 versus Arsenal. He put two of those shots on target and also created two chances on the attack. He was subbed off in the 60th minute for Eddie Nketiah.