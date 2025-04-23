Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Secures point off bench

Mateta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal.

For the first time since Dec. 21, Mateta was a substitute, with the reasoning for his demotion unknown. Regardless, with Crystal Palace down 2-1, he logged the team's second goal Wednesday. With the effort, Mateta has improved his current season's goal tally to 14. As of Wednesday, he is only two away from tying his career-high goal tally, 16, from a season ago.