Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Injury: Trains ahead of Saturday
Bellegarde (calf) took part in training ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester, according to manager Vitor Pereira.
Bellegarde got back in training ahead of Saturday's clash and has a chance to be included. It's not clear what type of role the midfielder would be in for, and it's not clear how serious the issue is. Still with safety in the Premier League guaranteed Wolves' focus will be on getting fit for next season.
