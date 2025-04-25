Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Injury: Trains ahead of Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Bellegarde (calf) took part in training ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester, according to manager Vitor Pereira.

Bellegarde got back in training ahead of Saturday's clash and has a chance to be included. It's not clear what type of role the midfielder would be in for, and it's not clear how serious the issue is. Still with safety in the Premier League guaranteed Wolves' focus will be on getting fit for next season.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now