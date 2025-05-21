Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Bellegarde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 4-2 loss versus Crystal Palace.

Bellegarde would see an assist in Tuesday's match after finding Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 62nd minute, marking his first assist in six outings. That said, the attacker now has seven assists and two goals on the season in 34 appearances (20 starts).

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
