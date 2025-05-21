Jean-Ricner Bellegarde News: Earns assist

Bellegarde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 4-2 loss versus Crystal Palace.

Bellegarde would see an assist in Tuesday's match after finding Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 62nd minute, marking his first assist in six outings. That said, the attacker now has seven assists and two goals on the season in 34 appearances (20 starts).