Jeff Chabot Injury: Back in team training
Chabot (illness) has been spotted back in team training Wednesday, the club announced.
Chabot missed Saturday's clash with Kiel due to illness but returned to team training on Wednesday suggesting he has fully recovered and should be available for Sunday's match against Leverkusen. The defender has been a regular starter this season and is expected to return to the starting XI in central defense if fit.
