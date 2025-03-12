Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Chabot (illness) has been spotted back in team training Wednesday, the club announced.

Chabot missed Saturday's clash with Kiel due to illness but returned to team training on Wednesday suggesting he has fully recovered and should be available for Sunday's match against Leverkusen. The defender has been a regular starter this season and is expected to return to the starting XI in central defense if fit.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now