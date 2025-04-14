Fantasy Soccer
Jeff Chabot headshot

Jeff Chabot Injury: No structural injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Chabot (undisclosed) received the all-clear with no structural injury, Stuttgart announced.

Chabot was originally worried for quite a serious injury after being forced off in the 42nd minute on Sunday. In the end it appears he avoided any sort of serious issues, and should be fit to go for Saturday's trip to Union Berlin. Ramon Hendriks could remain on the bench with Chabot fit.

Jeff Chabot
VfB Stuttgart
