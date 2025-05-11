Jeff Gal News: Allows own goal

Gal had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Gal saw the start in net Saturday, seeing the start over Chris Brady after he came on as a substitute last match. He was decent with his two saves and no goals allowed until an own goal in the 80th minute ruined his clean sheet. It remains uncertain if he will hold the starting role heading into their match against Charlotte on May 17, only having allowed an own goal in his 140 minutes of play.