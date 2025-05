Diaz was injured and subbed out in the 57th minute of Saturday's 4-1 victory against Inter Miami CF. Per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, he was forced off after landing on his back.

Diaz had to come off in the 57th minute after injuring his back against Miami. He's started the last seven MLS games played, logging in 31 clearances with 10 crosses and two assists in that span.