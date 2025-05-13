Jefferson Diaz Injury: Trains fully

Diaz (back) was involved in full training ahead of Wednesday's match against Houston and appears to be an option, accoridng to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Diaz looks to be on the mend and in for a return Wednesday, as the defender was able to train fully following his back injury Saturday. This will be something to monitor for the club after he started in their past two outings and eight of their matches this campaign. He will likely still need to pass some testing, with Carlos Harvey as a possible replacement if left on the bench or out.