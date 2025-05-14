Jefferson Diaz News: Starts against Houston
Diaz (back) is in the starting XI for the midweek matchup versus Houston Dynamo.
Diaz returned to training earlier in the week and retained his center-back spot for the third consecutive game. His inclusion in Wednesday's clash leaves Carlos Harvey on the bench this time. If he's fit enough for a 90-minute performance, the Colombian could deliver close to his average of 3.4 clearances per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now