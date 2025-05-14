Fantasy Soccer
Jefferson Diaz News: Starts against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Diaz (back) is in the starting XI for the midweek matchup versus Houston Dynamo.

Diaz returned to training earlier in the week and retained his center-back spot for the third consecutive game. His inclusion in Wednesday's clash leaves Carlos Harvey on the bench this time. If he's fit enough for a 90-minute performance, the Colombian could deliver close to his average of 3.4 clearances per game.

Jefferson Diaz
Minnesota United
