Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Excellent on both ends

Gouweleeuw assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Offensively, Gouweleeuw logged his second assist of 2025 and third assist of the 2024-25 Bundesliga. Augsburg's defense was excellent during February, with the team conceding only one goal across four games. Their excellent defensive form can be attributed to a three-defender line including Gouweleeuw, who logged 27 clearances and five tackles across the aforementioned four games.