Jeffrey Gouweleeuw News: Excellent on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gouweleeuw assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Offensively, Gouweleeuw logged his second assist of 2025 and third assist of the 2024-25 Bundesliga. Augsburg's defense was excellent during February, with the team conceding only one goal across four games. Their excellent defensive form can be attributed to a three-defender line including Gouweleeuw, who logged 27 clearances and five tackles across the aforementioned four games.

