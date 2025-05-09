Jens Cajuste Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Cajuste (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Brentford, per manager Kieran McKenna. "We're still struggling a bit with [Kalvin] Phillips and [Jens] Cajuste in terms of the ongoing issues they have, getting them fully available to train and get to their best. They are both in and around it, but we will have to make a decision tomorrow because they are both still carrying injuries."

