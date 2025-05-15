Jens Odgaard News: Appears against Milan

Odgaard (undisclosed) came off the bench in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final versus Milan.

Odgaard was spared ahead of this match but still didn't get the call from the start, although he was able to make a cameo. It's uncertain whether he'll be fit enough to be in the XI versus Fiorentina on Sunday. Giovanni Fabbian and Tommaso Pobega can handle his role if need be. He has dished out an assist and added five shots (one on target), five chances created and five crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances (all starts).