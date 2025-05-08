Fantasy Soccer
Jens Petter Hauge News: Four crosses Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Hauge recorded four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Huge recorded four crosses in Thursday's loss but did not take a single shot in a match that Glimt had to score in. He and his side were kept neutralized by Spurs' defense and could not complete the comeback to advance to the final. He will now focus on the domestic campaign which is still in its early stages.

