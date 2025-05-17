Jens Stage News: Scores 10th goal of the season
Stage scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.
Stage scored his 10th goal of the season as he put his team 2-0 ahead on a game they went on to win 4-1. This was his third game in a row where he has attempted two or more shots, and his third goal in the last three games. He attempted five tackles in the match, only winning two.
