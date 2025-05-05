Jens Stage News: Scores quick brace Saturday

Stage scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Union Berlin.

Stage started off Saturday on fire as he scored a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. The pair marked his first goals since Dec. 21, where he scored once versus Union Berlin. He put a season-high three shots on target and also won one tackle and made three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.