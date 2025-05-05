Jens Stage News: Scores quick brace Saturday
Stage scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Union Berlin.
Stage started off Saturday on fire as he scored a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. The pair marked his first goals since Dec. 21, where he scored once versus Union Berlin. He put a season-high three shots on target and also won one tackle and made three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now