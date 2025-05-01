Jeppe Kjaer News: Assists Thursday
Kjaer assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Thursday's 3-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.
Kjaer made just his second Europa League appearance Thursday and had a massive impact. He set up Ulrik Saltnes' goal in the 83rd minute, a strike that gives Glimt a slimmer of hope heading into the second leg. It was the only chance he created in his 14 minutes off the bench.
