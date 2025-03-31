Fantasy Soccer
Jeremie Boga News: Makes most of rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Boga scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Monaco.

Boga got his first start for Nice on Saturday since November 24 and made sure to capitalize on the opportunity. In 90 minutes played, the left winger scored one goal from two shot attempts (both on target), created one chance, and completed both of his long ball passes. The goal was Boga's first of the Ligue 1 season. Hopefully, Saturday's performance will earn him more starting minutes against Nantes on Wednesday.

